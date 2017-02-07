Stratford Star

Philips announces run for mayor

By Melvin Mason on February 7, 2017 in Lead News, News, Politics & Elections · 2 Comments

Stephanie Philips will run for mayor in this year’s town elections.

The Stratford Democratic Town Committee Chairman and former councilman announced Tuesday that she will throw her hat into the ring for the mayor’s seat. Philips plans to file her paperwork on Tuesday at Town Clerk Susan Pawluk’s office.

Stephanie Philips

In a press release, Philips said she plans to run after hearing from residents who urged her to run.

“It’s time for a change, for too long the status quo has been lawsuits, higher taxes – people are frustrated.  We can do better but it requires hard work and a vision,” said Philips in a statement.  “I intend to cap taxes, improve education, grow our economic base, and ensure projects fit our community.  My vision provides a better life for Stratford by bringing swift action to move development, making the town a destination place, and the first choice for businesses and families to call home.”

Philips currently serves as chairman of the Zoning Commission.

She is the first person to declare mayoral candidacy. Fellow Democrat and former DTC Chairman Len Petruccelli said two weeks ago that he was filing an exploratory committee to run for public office, though he did not indicate which office he would seek.  

Stay with the Stratford Star for more information on this story.

  • Bill

    One question, Are you going to lower taxes?
    The amount of money we owe in loans (bonding in government terms) is pathetic. The amount of money in these loans that was not used seems to be unknown which equates to over borrowing.
    I don’t here much from anyone about these debts. I hope you have a plan to address this.

  • Joe Pedoto

    To Anonymous Internet Coward “Bill”: To my knowledge there has NEVER been a roll-back in taxes in the history of Stratford. Can you point to a single time in the town’s history where the mill rate was actually lowered?

    All we can do is hope for a slower rate of increase. If you ask for the impossible, you are always going to be disappointed.

    Also, you should sue the schools that educated you – they did a lousy job. You can’t even get a homonym like “hear” correct. Pathetic.

