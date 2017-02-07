Stephanie Philips will run for mayor in this year’s town elections.

The Stratford Democratic Town Committee Chairman and former councilman announced Tuesday that she will throw her hat into the ring for the mayor’s seat. Philips plans to file her paperwork on Tuesday at Town Clerk Susan Pawluk’s office.

In a press release, Philips said she plans to run after hearing from residents who urged her to run.

“It’s time for a change, for too long the status quo has been lawsuits, higher taxes – people are frustrated. We can do better but it requires hard work and a vision,” said Philips in a statement. “I intend to cap taxes, improve education, grow our economic base, and ensure projects fit our community. My vision provides a better life for Stratford by bringing swift action to move development, making the town a destination place, and the first choice for businesses and families to call home.”

Philips currently serves as chairman of the Zoning Commission.

She is the first person to declare mayoral candidacy. Fellow Democrat and former DTC Chairman Len Petruccelli said two weeks ago that he was filing an exploratory committee to run for public office, though he did not indicate which office he would seek.

