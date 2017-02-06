The subcommittee investigating where Stratford should open its dog park has completed a lengthy report with pluses and minuses for several locations.

Now the decision is in the hands of the Town Council.

The 57-page report, completed on Jan. 25, was recently handed over to the Parks and Recreation Committee. The final report, which includes reviews of Boothe Park, Great Meadows Park, Longbrook Park, Roosevelt Forest and Short Beach. It also included shorter reviews of a lot on Quail Street and the property near the town’s Water Pollution Control Authority facility.

However, it made no specific recommendation on what site should be the ultimate choice.

“Being that any one of the seven…recommended sites, in the opinion of the subcommittee, could serve the Town well as a location for the Dog Park, it was decided that no further weaning of the list would be done. It was also because of these differences in opinion between the subcommittee and the various committees, commissions, town departments, and even non-profit organizations that the subcommittee has assigned no preferential order to the seven recommended sites” the conclusion reads.

Dog Park Subcommittee Chairman John Rich said the seven sites they reviewed all meet the requirements for a dog park, though there was no consensus on any of the sites.

In discussing Roosevelt Forest, the subcommittee said the removal of a ranger station would provide for more parking, though it’s not required for its establishment. In its review of Longbrook Park, the subcommittee found that a dog park there could be closed in via an electronic gate lock system when larger events like football games are taking place.

The Parks and Recreation Committee forwarded the report to the Town Council, recommending that Roosevelt Forest and Longbrook Park be considered.

Rich said both sites are acceptable.

“From our point-of-view, both could work. Both have issues that can be overcome,” Rich said. “It really is a matter of do you like this one better or that one better.”

Rich said the Town Council, which next meets on Feb. 14, ultimately has the final say.

“It doesn’t mean they have to follow any specific recommendations,” he said. “None of them had any disqualifying factors on the list of sites.”