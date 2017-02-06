The Bunnell High wrestling team defeated visiting Stratford High, 43-36, on Senior Night.

Coach Sean Sloat’s Bulldogs honored Jason Milfort and Giancarlo Barbalinardo before the SWC match.

Stratford, coached by Dan German, took a 6-0 lead after the Red Devils’ Shawn Chambers pinned Julian DeMatteo at 2:37 of their 138-pound match.



Bunnell’s Michael Pastor (145 pounds) and Matt Soares (152 pounds) were awarded forfeit wins to provide Bunnell with a 12-6 advantage.

Barbalinardo pushed the score to 18-6 when the 160-pounder took a 4-1 lead after one period, and led 9-4 when he got the pinfall over Nico Cody at the 3:56 mark.

Bunnell 170-pound Jack Barnhart Sullivan was in control and pinned Bruce Hines at 1:27, after the Red Devil fought once off his back.

Stratford’s Erik Flores got his team back on the scoreboard with a pin of Erick Cruz at the three-minute mark. Flores led 5-0 after one period.

Milfort got four of those points back with an 11-2 victory by major decision over Tristan Frownfelter at 182 pounds. Milfort led 5-1 after one period and 9-1 after two.

At 220 pounds, Bunnell’s Danny Nguyen decisioned Manny Sainville by a score of 8-6.

Nguyen took a 2-0 lead into the second period, where the junior went on top 5-1 before Sainville closed within 5-3. It was 8-4 when Sainville scored a reversal with 20 seconds left, but it wasn’t enough.

Stratford heavyweight Sergio Ferrera turned Charles Newtwon twice in the first period to take an 8-0 lead. He recorded the pin at 3:54 to draw the Red Devils within 31-18.

Stratford drew within 31-30 after Sean Meisel (106 pounds) and Dakota Benson (113 pounds) were awarded forfeits.

At 120 pounds, Bunnell’s Xavier Rojas won unopposed.

In the best roll-around match of the night, Bunnell’s Mike Amorando took on Adolfo Pacheco.

Amorando got the first takedown, and then reversals with back points were garnered at a fast rate. Pacheco got the last reversal and got the pin call at 1:56.

It was now Bunnell leading 37-36.

Francis Mahar was awarded a forfeit in the 126-pound weight class to complete the scoring.

Both teams will next compete in the South-West Conference Championships scheduled to begin on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at New Fairfield High.