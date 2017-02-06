Stratford Star

Wrestling: Bunnell Bulldogs defeat Stratford, 43-36

By Bill Bloxsom on February 6, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Bunnell High wrestling team defeated visiting Stratford High, 43-36, on Senior Night.

Coach Sean Sloat’s Bulldogs honored Jason Milfort and Giancarlo Barbalinardo before the SWC match.

Stratford, coached by Dan German, took a 6-0 lead after the Red Devils’ Shawn Chambers pinned Julian DeMatteo at 2:37 of their 138-pound match.

Bunnell’s Michael Pastor (145 pounds) and Matt Soares (152 pounds) were awarded forfeit wins to provide Bunnell with a 12-6 advantage.

Barbalinardo pushed the score to 18-6 when the 160-pounder took a 4-1 lead after one period, and led 9-4 when he got the pinfall over Nico Cody at the 3:56 mark.

Bunnell 170-pound Jack Barnhart Sullivan was in control and pinned Bruce Hines at 1:27, after the Red Devil fought once off his back.

Stratford’s Erik Flores got his team back on the scoreboard with a pin of Erick Cruz at the three-minute mark. Flores led 5-0 after one period.

Milfort got four of those points back with an 11-2 victory by major decision over Tristan Frownfelter at 182 pounds. Milfort led 5-1 after one period and 9-1 after two.

At 220 pounds, Bunnell’s Danny Nguyen decisioned Manny Sainville by a score of 8-6.

Nguyen took a 2-0 lead into the second period, where the junior went on top 5-1 before Sainville closed within 5-3. It was 8-4 when Sainville scored a reversal with 20 seconds left, but it wasn’t enough.

Stratford heavyweight Sergio Ferrera turned Charles Newtwon twice in the first period to take an 8-0 lead. He recorded the pin at 3:54 to draw the Red Devils within 31-18.

Stratford drew within 31-30 after Sean Meisel (106 pounds) and Dakota Benson (113 pounds) were awarded forfeits.

At 120 pounds, Bunnell’s Xavier Rojas won unopposed.

In the best roll-around match of the night, Bunnell’s Mike Amorando took on Adolfo Pacheco.

Amorando got the first takedown, and then reversals with back points were garnered at a fast rate. Pacheco got the last reversal and got the pin call at 1:56.

It was now Bunnell leading 37-36.

Francis Mahar was awarded a forfeit in the 126-pound weight class to complete the scoring.

Both teams will next compete in the South-West Conference Championships scheduled to begin on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at New Fairfield High.

 

Related posts:

  1. Bunnell, Stratford boys meet on the track
  2. Girls soccer: Bunnell defeats Stratford
  3. Girls volleyball: Bunnell spikers keep rolling
  4. Wrestling: Stratford loses to Masuk High Panthers

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Girls basketball: Stratford loses to New Milford, 42-33 Next Post Dog park subcommittee submits report on locations
About author
Bill Bloxsom

Bill Bloxsom


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress