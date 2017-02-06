Stratford Star

Girls basketball: Stratford loses to New Milford, 42-33

By Stratford Star on February 6, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Stratford High girls basketball team lost to SWC rival New Milford, 42-33, on Monday.

Coach Cliff LaRose’s Red Devils took an 18-14 lead into the half before the Green Wave rallied back to go in front 30-26 after three quarters.

Julia Torreso scored 18 points for Stratford. Kernya Upchurch had six, Becca McMahon five and Cora Martonak four.

New Milford was led by Nicole Vivian with 18 points.

New Milford

Nicole Vivan  5 6-10 18 Abby Debes 2 1-5 5 Caitlain Parker 1 0-0 3 Taylor Kersten 2 2-4 6 Ann Alise Anderson 4 0-0 9 Jessie Horkan  0 1-2 1

Total 14 11-21   42

Stratford 2-14  0-10

 

Rebecca McMahon   2 0-0 5   Tania Mc Broom  0 0-2 0  Julia Torresso   7 3-5 18 Cora Martonak 2 0-0 4   

Keryna Upchurch  3 0-0 6    Maddy Perley   0 0-0 0 Kaylee Davidson  0 0-0 0  Cheree Wright 0 0-0 0

Bella De Lorenzo 0 0-0 0  

Totals   14   3-7  33  

New Milford   10 4 16   12 42

Stratford      6 12 8 7 33

3 pt field goals     NM Vivian   2   Parker 1  Anderson 1   Stratford   McMahon  1 Torreso   1

fouled out NM Anderson   Stratford Mc Broom Upchurch   

