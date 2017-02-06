Stratford High defeated Masuk High, 57-49, in an SWC boys basketball game on Monday.

Nate Shields scored 18 points to lead coach Tim Swaller’s Red Devils.

Shields made three 3-pointers and Joe August had two.

Cam Peters scored 13 points, Jack Ryan nine, T.J. Green five and Prince Carter four.

Ryan Winkler (13 points) and Kyle Orie (10 points) led the Panthers.

Stratford was in front 12-8 after one quarter, 27-18 at the half and 35-26 after three periods.

Stratford (57)

Cam Peters 5 3-4 13 Nate Shields 5 5-5 18 Jack Ryan 4 1-2 9 John Bike 0 0-0 0 Connor Anstis 1 0-0 2 Joe August 2 0-0 6 Prince Carter 2 0-2 4 TJ Green 1 3-6 5

Totals: 20 10-17 57

By Quarter: 12 15 7 23

Masuk (49)

Trevor Rooney 3 0-1 7 Kyle Orie 3 2-4 10 Ryan Winkler 3 5-7 13 Zach Forte 0 1-4 1 Jed Wittenberger 1 0-0 2 Luke shaffer 3 1-4 7

Totals: 16 11-20 49

By Quarter: 8 10 8 23

3’s- Shields 3, August 2

Masuk – Orie 2, Winkler 2, Rooney 1, Sante 1