Perry House offers Zentangle classes

The Perry House Foundation, 1128 West Broad Street, Stratford offers Zentangle classes, led by Jamie Johnson, aka the Yankee Tangler, a certified Zentangle teacher. Zentangle is an easy way of creating images by drawing structured patterns called tangles.

To register, email info@perryhousestratford.org with name, phone number, email address, class, and number of registrants. For more information, call 203-377-3779. Full class fee is payable to The Perry House Foundation by cash or check the day of the class.

Valen-tangles Sunday, Feb. 12, 2-4 p.m., $25, includes supplies. Recommended for those ages 7 and up with some Zentangle experience.

More Tangles Thursday, March 2, 7-9 p.m., $25, includes supplies. Class introduces students to new tangles. Recommended for adults with some Zentangle experience, such as Zentangle 101/Basics.

Adult Zentangle 101 Sunday, March 12, 2-4 p.m., $25 includes supplies. Class encourages adults to connect with their creativity by using the Zentangle method.

More Tangles Thursday, March 30, 7-9 p.m., $25, includes supplies. Class introduces students to new tangles. Recommended for adults with some Zentangle experience, such as Zentangle 101/Basics.

Mommy and Me Thursday, May 11, 6-8 p.m., $30 for one adult and one child (additional children $15 extra), includes supplies. Class will introduce both child and adult to the Zentangle method through both individual and joint activities. Recommended for those 7-years-old and up.

For more information about Zentangle, visit zentangle.com, facebook.com/yankeetangler or yankeetangler.blogspot.com.

