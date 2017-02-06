Obituary: Donald Robert Kardos, 74, of Stratford

Donald Robert Kardos, 74, of Stratford, finance manager for Sikorsky Aircraft, husband of Margaret (Muncie) Kardos, died Feb. 4, after a long battle with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Besides his wife, survivors include children, Christopher, Daniel, Eileen, Emily Kardos and daughter, Amy and son-in-law Chris Panek, five grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Also predeceased by wife, Doris Wyler Kardos, sisters, Janet Hayes and Shirley Stengel and his brother, Bill Kardos.

Services: Tuesday, Feb. 7, 10:30 a.m., Christ Episcopal Church, Main Street, Stratford.

Memorial contributions: The Alpha-1 Foundation at alpha1.org/.

Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford.