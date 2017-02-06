Stratford Star

Hearts For Heroes painting event helps veterans

By Stratford Star on February 6, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, People · 0 Comments

The community is invited to support U.S. veterans by painting Hearts of Hope for Heroes on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 6-8 p.m., at the Riverside Bistro.

The painting event will support two causes: Homes For Our Troops, which provides specially adapted homes for severely injured veterans, mortgage free all across the United States. These hearts will go to key recipients for their key ceremony; and Paint for Homes For The Brave, which provides housing facilities and other services for homeless veterans in Bridgeport. They have three facilities, a women’s home (15 rooms), a men’s shelter, (42 beds), and a housing apartment as part of their transitional opportunity.

For more information, visit ourheartsofhope.org.

