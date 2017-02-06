The Stratford Recreation Department celebrates Black History Month with The African American collection — “The key to the future is the past” Tuesday-Friday, Feb. 7-10, from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 11, from 9-1 p.m., at the Birdseye Complex. The exhibit is free.

The African American Collection will afford everyone the opportunity to view and understand the artifacts and memorabilia of the “Jim Crow” era. The collection contains Civil Rights artifacts along with original pictures, signs and KKK regalia which are a significant factor in the history of African Americans.

Jeffrey Fletcher will walk visitors through the exhibit to provide historical context.

Parents must accompany children in grades 5 and under.

Co-sponsors are Citizens Addressing Racial Equity (C.A.R.E.), Donald Goodson, Stephanie Philips and the Stratford Board of Education.