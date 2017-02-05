The Bunnell High wrestling team defeated host Waterford High, 45-30, at the Lancer Duals on Saturday.

“Senior captain Giancarlo Barbalinardo (152 pounds) won by a 10-4 decision as he showcased his ankle pick takedown several times throughout the match,” said Bulldog coach Sean Sloat.

“Freshman Anthony Martire (182 pounds) won by pin in the second period to get his first career varsity win.

“We lost to Windham (72-6). Senior captain Jason Milfort (195 pounds) had a first period pin.

“We lost to Daniel Hand (60-24). Junior Matt Soares (160 pounds) had a third period pin, Milfort had a first period pin and Barbalinardo had a second period pin.

“Milfort went 3-0 for the day with two pins and a forfeit.”

Bunnell will host Stratford High on Monday at 7 p.m.

It will be Senior Night.