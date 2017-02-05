Stratford Star

Girls basketball: Stratford loses to Masuk High

By Stratford Star on February 5, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Stratford High girls basketball team lost to Masuk High, 63-28, in an SWC game on Saturday.

Cora Martonak (eight points), Julia Torreso (seven points), Rebecca McMahon (five points), Keryna Upchurch (three points) and Maddy Perley (two points) led Stratford (2-13, 0-9 SWC).

Callie Engle scored 14 points, including two 3-pointers, to pace Masuk (3-14).

Lauryn White and Casey Sederquest scored 10 points each.

Brianna Craig scored six points, Kaitlyn Infante five, Sammy Schiebe four and Gabby Beckett four.

Bella Migliaro, Megan O’Meara and Alicia Casella each knocked down 3-pointers.

Emily Rentz had two points.

