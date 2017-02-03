Stratford Star

Boys basketball: Bunnell rallies, then holds off Stratford

By Bill Bloxsom on February 3, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Bunnell High’s Max Edwards punctuated his 28-point night with this fourth quarter dunk. — David G. Whitham photos

The Bunnell High boys basketball team used a trapping defense to take the lead in the third quarter, and coach Pat Yerina’s Bulldogs made their free throws down the stretch in winning a contested 74-65 SWC decision from Stratford High in the Ray Needham Gymnasium on Friday.

Toss in a 28-point performance from Max Edwards, and placing three players in double figures, and Bunnell won for the fifth straight start to improve to 11-4.

“I thought Max played great, I think he had 28 points,” Yerina said of his jumping jack of a freshman. “The last ten games we’ve been getting a lot of guys involved. Max hit a lot of great elbow jumpers and hit a three at the end of the game that put us over the top. He did a real good job.”

Zhyaire Fernandes scored 15 points, Brett Bogdwicz 12 and Josh Vasquez eight.

Nate Shields scored 13 points to lead Stratford High.

“We’ve seen Max, we know Max, he’s a very good player, he’s above his years,” Stratford coach Tim Swaller said. “ He’s explosive, he’s fundamentally sound. I thought we did a good job on him early. As the game went on he found some openings and made some tough shots. He hurt us.”

Stratford, now 2-11, played a strong first half to take a 32-31 lead into the locker room.

“Our main thing is we had to step up our rebounding in the second half. They out hustled us to a few 50-50 balls,” Yerina said. “We ground it out to be down just one, we were down seven or eight in that first half. They had a little momentum. They have good players — T.J. Green, Nate Shields, Jack Ryan — they are all good players.”

Ryan scored six of his 12 points in the first quarter, as Stratford took a 17-13 lead into the break.

Each time Bunnell closed in, the Red Devils drained a 3-pointer. First, Shields and then Ryan hit from beyond the arc to keep Stratford on top. Shield’s elbow jumper off an assist from John Bike helped Stratford to a 32-31 lead at the half.

Bogdwicz hit a 3-pointer for Bunnell to open the third period and the Bulldogs never trailed again, as they outscored Stratford 16-5 in the frame. Fernandes had seven points and Edwards made a pair of dazzling shots from the key.

Bunnell’s defense kept Stratford off the board for 6 minutes and 30 seconds and led 48-37 before Prince Carter scored on a putback. It was 59-42 when Swaller used his fourth time out.

“I thought we had a good half, from an effort standpoint,” Swaller said. “ In the third quarter we went flat. They made shots we missed shots. I was pleased with the way we fought back, made it a game late. When you put yourself in a hole, it’s hard to play catch up.”

Coming out of the timeout, Stratford went on a 7-0 run of its own to narrow the 17-point deficit to 10 with 2:50 remaining.

Driving baskets by Bike and Green, followed by Naje Mitchell’s 3-pointer with 36 seconds left, took the score to 65-60.

Edwards’ dunk off a turnover, and six made free throws accounted for the final tally.

Shields finished with 13 points, Green and Ryan 12 points each, Mitchell with nine and Bike with seven.

