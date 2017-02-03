The Bunnell High boys basketball team used a trapping defense to take the lead in the third quarter, and coach Pat Yerina’s Bulldogs made their free throws down the stretch in winning a contested 74-65 SWC decision from Stratford High in the Ray Needham Gymnasium on Friday.

Toss in a 28-point performance from Max Edwards, and placing three players in double figures, and Bunnell won for the fifth straight start to improve to 11-4.

“I thought Max played great, I think he had 28 points,” Yerina said of his jumping jack of a freshman. “The last ten games we’ve been getting a lot of guys involved. Max hit a lot of great elbow jumpers and hit a three at the end of the game that put us over the top. He did a real good job.”

Zhyaire Fernandes scored 15 points, Brett Bogdwicz 12 and Josh Vasquez eight.

“We’ve seen Max, we know Max, he’s a very good player, he’s above his years,” Stratford coach Tim Swaller said. “ He’s explosive, he’s fundamentally sound. I thought we did a good job on him early. As the game went on he found some openings and made some tough shots. He hurt us.”

Stratford, now 2-11, played a strong first half to take a 32-31 lead into the locker room.

“Our main thing is we had to step up our rebounding in the second half. They out hustled us to a few 50-50 balls,” Yerina said. “We ground it out to be down just one, we were down seven or eight in that first half. They had a little momentum. They have good players — T.J. Green, Nate Shields, Jack Ryan — they are all good players.”

Ryan scored six of his 12 points in the first quarter, as Stratford took a 17-13 lead into the break.

Each time Bunnell closed in, the Red Devils drained a 3-pointer. First, Shields and then Ryan hit from beyond the arc to keep Stratford on top. Shield’s elbow jumper off an assist from John Bike helped Stratford to a 32-31 lead at the half.

Bogdwicz hit a 3-pointer for Bunnell to open the third period and the Bulldogs never trailed again, as they outscored Stratford 16-5 in the frame. Fernandes had seven points and Edwards made a pair of dazzling shots from the key.

Bunnell’s defense kept Stratford off the board for 6 minutes and 30 seconds and led 48-37 before Prince Carter scored on a putback. It was 59-42 when Swaller used his fourth time out.

“I thought we had a good half, from an effort standpoint,” Swaller said. “ In the third quarter we went flat. They made shots we missed shots. I was pleased with the way we fought back, made it a game late. When you put yourself in a hole, it’s hard to play catch up.”

Coming out of the timeout, Stratford went on a 7-0 run of its own to narrow the 17-point deficit to 10 with 2:50 remaining.

Driving baskets by Bike and Green, followed by Naje Mitchell’s 3-pointer with 36 seconds left, took the score to 65-60.

Edwards’ dunk off a turnover, and six made free throws accounted for the final tally.

Shields finished with 13 points, Green and Ryan 12 points each, Mitchell with nine and Bike with seven.