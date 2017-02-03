Teacher salaries and a magnet school tuition bill are the big drivers behind the proposed $111.9 million Stratford Public Schools budget for next year.

Stratford Schools Superintendent Janet Robinson unveiled her proposed spending plan for the school district on Monday. The proposed budget is more than $5 million more than the current package of $106.7 million.

Robinson explained on Friday that a big chunk of the budget is for salaries. Certified staff are expected to receive $44.5 million next year, up from the $42.9 million allocated in this year’s budget. Salaries make up about 61% of the proposed budget, according to the proposed budget presentation.

The proposal also includes a $576,000 tuition bill from the City of Bridgeport for Stratford students attending Discovery Interdistrict Magnet School and the Interdistrict Science Magnet Schools on the Fairchild Wheeler School campus. Stratford and several suburban districts are planning to challenge the magnet school tuition charges in court.

Robinson said the salaries will include the hiring of four new English language learning teachers, which are mandated, and a security director for the entire district.

The budget also calls for the hiring of a part-time guidance counselor for Wooster Middle School, three special education teachers, a social worker for Victoria Soto School and a psychologist for Lordship Elementary School.

While the $5.1 million increase requested sounds heavy, Robinson said the district has to do its best for the children and meet state requirements.

“There were a number of years where the school budget was cut so low, so we were trying to make up ground last year,” she said. “All of the low hanging fruit has been cut.”

Robinson said the district would have to cut teachers – other than the ELL teachers – if the proposed budget is reduced.

Robinson says she is concerned about the budget passing as is given the frustrations from residents after taxes increased following the passage of last year’s budget.

“I think this is a very difficult financial time in Connecticut, so I’m concerned. It seems the state is passing a lot of responsibilities for paying things onto the towns, so that makes it difficult,” she said.

Board of Education budget discussions began Wednesday and will continue next Monday and Wednesday.

See next week’s Stratford Star for more coverage of this story.