Hundreds of Fairfield County cheerleaders gather at Wilton’s Zeoli Field House for their annual championships. The best way to watch it all live on Saturday, Feb. 4, is on HAN Network’s Facebook Live feed! The 2017 FCIAC Cheerleading Championships start at 10 a.m. The competition will also be simulcast on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Ch. 600/1600-HD).

After a half year of cheering on their schools’ teams, the cheerleaders get their chance to compete. Watch every routine live on Saturday morning. Be sure to follow the HAN Network’s Facebook Page to watch the competition live (or on-demand).

How to watch HAN

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the games’ scheduled start, the live streams of our studio shows usually begin two to five minutes before the show is scheduled to begin. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch our other games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network. Download it here. But you’ll need to watch the cheerleading competition on Facebook.

Online: All other HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.

On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch other HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) or Google’s Chromecast.

Schedule: Here’s our sports and news broadcast schedule.