Obituary: Nina (Laput) Andrenyak, 87, of Stratford

Nina (Laput) Andrenyak, 87, of Stratford, employed for 22 years at Barnum Savings and Loan, which became People’s United Bank, wife of Michael Andrenyak, died Feb. 1, at home.

Born in Bridgeport to the late Isidore and Sophie Laput.

Besides her husband, survivors include children, David Andrenyak, Ph.D. of Salt Lake City, Utah, Gail (Thomas) Denisky of Rocky Hill, and Susan (Frank) Bilek of Hebron, four grandchildren, a brother, John of Los Angeles, Calif., and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by brothers, Michael, Alexander and Stephen and is survived by her brother, Services: Saturday, Feb. 4, 10 a.m., Holy Ghost Russian Orthodox Church, 1540 East Main Street, Bridgeport. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Friday, 4-7 p.m., Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. Panachida at 4:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions: Holy Ghost Orthodox Church, the Stratford VNA or religious community or charity of one’s choice.