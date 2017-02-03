Stratford Star

Stratford Parents’ Place offers Family, Friends and Neighbors playgroup

February 3, 2017

Stratford Parents’ Place (SPP) is reaching out to families, friends or neighbors who provide child care in their homes for young children other than their own, through the Family, Friends and Neighbors (FFN) program. The United Way of Coastal Fairfield County provides funding for the FFN program.

One component of the program is a monthly Provider/Child Playgroup held at Stratford Parents’ Place, 719 Birdseye Street, Stratford. This monthly playgroup is open to any Stratford provider, licensed or unlicensed and held on the first Friday of the month. The playgroup is facilitated by a certified Parent Educator who leads providers through fun-filled literacy and learning activities geared for the specific ages of the children in the group.

Upcoming dates are March 3, April 7 and May 5, from 10-11:15 a.m.

SPP, a cooperative project of Stratford Public Schools, is a family resource center located at Stratford Academy/Johnson House. All programs and services are for Stratford residents and are free of charge. For more information about this program call Migda Carrero, Parent Educator, Stratford Parents’ Place at 203-381-6992.

