Stratford police vehicle involved in Friday morning crash

A Stratford police vehicle and another car collided on Friday morning on Barnum Avenue.

Police Lt. Frank Eannotti said a Stratford police SUV and the other car crashed into each other at about 9 a.m. at the intersection of Barnum Avenue and California Street.

Eannotti said the police vehicle was heading west on Barnum Avenue to respond to an accident call when a brown Honda heading north on California Street. Both cars came to a stop just outside of the Advance Auto Parts store.

Eannotti said both drivers were transported to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Both are in stable condition, he said. Police are still investigating the wreck.

Traffic on Barnum Avenue was halted for more than two hours during the investigation and scene clean up.

