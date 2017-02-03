Magnificent Seven screens Feb. 13 at the Stratford Library

Stratford Star

The recent remake of the 1960s western classic The Magnificent Seven will be the next film in the Monday Matinees film series at the Stratford Library on Monday, Feb. 13, at noon.

With the town of Rose Creek under siege, the desperate townspeople employ protection from seven outlaws, bounty hunters, gamblers and hired guns. As they prepare the town for the violent showdown that they know is coming, these seven mercenaries find themselves fighting for more than money.

Denzel Washington and Chris Pratt star.

Screening is free and open to the public.

For information, call 203-385-4162.

