Stratford Board of Assessment Appeals conducts hearings

The Stratford Board of Assessment Appeals will conduct hearings as required in the month of March in the Stratford Town Hall, 2725 Main Street. The sole purpose of these meetings is to hear appeals related to the assessment of the 2016 Grand List for Real Estate, Personal Property, and 2015 Supplemental Grand List for Motor Vehicles.

The Stratford Board of Assessment Appeals will be accepting applications through Feb. 20.

Applications are available at the Stratford Assessor’s OfficeMonday through Friday, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., or by visiting townofstratford.com/taxassessor.

Applications for appeal may be mailed to Stratford Board of Assessment Appeals, c/o Office of the Assessor, 2725 Main Street, Stratford, CT 06615.

Please note the due date is received by date and postmark dates will not be used.

The Stratford Town Hall will be closed on Monday Feb. 20, so make appropriate arrangements to timely file your application.

Applications that are submitted timely and properly completed will receive written confirmation of their appointment date, time and location.

Questions may be directed to the Stratford Assessor’s Office at 203-385-4025.

Any individual with a disability who needs special assistance to participate in a scheduled meeting should contact Susan M. Pawluk at 203-385-4020 or 203-385-4022, five days before the meeting, if possible.