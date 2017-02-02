Stratford Star

Boys swim and diving: Foran defeats Bunnell/Stratford

By Milford Mirror on February 2, 2017

Foran High defeated the Bunnell/Stratford co-op boys swimming and diving team, 87-59, in Milford on Thursday.

200 MR: Foran (Ethan Skuches, Kevin Preneta, Lucas Burgard, Sean Morton) 1:59.67; 200 Free: Skuches, F, 1:55.69; 200 IM:  Burgard, F, 2:25.60; 50 Free: Scott Detuzzi, B/S, 25.14; 100 Fly: Morton, F, 1:03.28; 100 Free: Skuches, F, 53.90; 500 Free: Detuzzi, B/S,  5:31.27; 200 F.R.: Foran (Morton, Preneta, Burgard, Skuches) 1:43.64; 100 Back: Morton, F, 1:07.77; 100 Breaststroke: Andres Vanegas, B/S, 1:13.58; 400 F.R. Bunnell/Stratford (Miguel Vanegas, Jose Vasquez, Juan Alvarez, Andres  Vanegas) 4:32.84.

