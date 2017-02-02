The Bunnell High’s girls basketball team defeated visiting Stratford High, 46-30, on Thursday night.

With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 7-8; the Red Devils, coming off consecutive victories, fell to 2-12.

Hannah McLaughlin led the way with 17 points, Amanda Zdru added 12, and Kelly Hylton added eight for the Bulldogs.

Stratford was led by Cora Martonak with 11 and Julia Torreso with 10.

Bunnell led 23-17 at halftime and built a 35-21 advantage heading to the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs went 14 of 23 from the foul line.

Stratford worked hard to generate chances and get to the charity stripe, but made just 4 of 22 from the line.