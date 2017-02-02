The Stratford High wrestling team has its strengths.

Coach Dan German’s Red Devils have experience, led by seniors Shawn Chambers, Tristan Frownfelter, Eric Flores and juniors Sergio Ferreira and Manny Sainville.

Stratford is also down numbers on its roster, however.

“We are a smaller team and have suffered some injuries and have had some illnesses,” German said before his team competed in a quad meet at Fairfield Ludlowe on Saturday. “We’ll be missing three (wrestlers) today, including Adolfo Pacheco and Manny.

“Half our lineup is first-year wrestlers. That’s okay, they are working hard.”

Taking the mat for Stratford in its first match of the day with Immaculate-Joel Barlow were freshman Sean Meisel (106 pounds), junior Dakota Benson (113 pounds), sophomore Tanner Mitchell (120 pounds), freshman Paul Duncanson (132 pounds), Chambers (138 pounds), sophomore Jack Carter (145 pounds), senior Nico Cody (160 pounds), freshman Bruce Hines (171 pounds), Flores (182 pounds), Frownfelter (195 pounds) and Ferreira (heavyweight).

German said, “Sergio Ferreira was fourth in Class M last year as a sophomore. He has 18 wins and only two losses as our heavyweight. The only way to get better is to keep wrestling. Sergio wrestled in the offseason with South Side Wrestling (out of Trumbull).

“Shawn Chambers is a senior captain and is leading us at 138. Erik Flores has only three losses at 182. Adolfo Pacheco is having a good season at 126. Tristan Frownfelter has had some injuries, but is doing a real good job at 195. Manny Sainville is a third-year wrestler for us and doing well (220 pounds).”

Stratford lost to Immaculate-Joel Barlow, 43-42, in a match decided by criteria (greater number of wins by fall: 4-2).

Chambers met Gabe Ortiz at 138 pounds. He sprawled his way around a takedown attempt and took control 41 seconds into the first period. Off the second restart, Chambers caught his rival with a cradle and got the pinfall at 1:06.

Frownfelter pinned Shayne Ortiz at 1:29 of their 195-pound bout.

Frownfelter got underneath Ortiz with a deep double-leg takedown to go in front 2-0. Ortiz escaped, but Frownfelter got the takedown at the one-minute mark and used a cradle to earn the fall.

Meisel, Mitchell, Cody, Flores and Ferreira were awarded forfeit wins.

Stratford will compete in the Foran Duals on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

The Red Devils visit Bunnell High on Monday at 7 p.m.