Stratford Star

Substance abuse support group corrected locations

By Julie Miller on February 3, 2017 in Community, News, People, Schools · 0 Comments

The Community Addiction & Recovery Education & Support (C.A.R.E.S.) group provides a free, weekly drop-in support group for parents and other concerned family members whose loved ones are using or abusing mind-altering substances.

The C.A.R.E.S. group’s mission is to provide education, support, access to resources, and hope for individuals and families struggling with substance abuse or addiction. C.A.R.E.S. meets every Tuesday at St. George Orthodox Church, 5490 Main St., Trumbull and every Thursday at the Echo Hose Ambulance Training Center, 286 Howe Ave., Shelton, from 7-9 p.m.

For additional locations and information, call 1-855-406-0246 or visit thecaresgroup.org.

Related posts:

  1. Substance abuse support group meets every Tuesday
  2. Substance abuse support group — New location July 5
  3. St. George Orthodox Church to host Church Bazaar
  4. Car show Sunday at Plasko’s Farm

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Stratford Board of Assessment Appeals conducts hearings
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress