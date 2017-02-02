Adzima re-elected as treasurer of CT Funeral Directors Association

Stratford funeral director and resident Matthew R. Adzima has been re-elected as the treasurer of the Connecticut Funeral Directors Association (CFDA). Adzima is beginning his eighth one-year term as CFDA’s treasurer.

Adzima, a licensed funeral director/embalmer, is secretary/treasurer of Adzima Funeral Home, Inc. at 50 Paradise Green Place in Stratford. The Stratford resident has been with the 103-year-old family-owned funeral home for 30 years. The funeral home was established in 1914 in Bridgeport by his great-grandfather, Joseph. The business moved to Stratford in 1979.

Adzima became a funeral director/embalmer in 1986 after receiving his degree from New England Institute of Mortuary Science in Boston, Mass. He is a member of the Board of Directors of the Fairfield County Funeral Directors and is the president of the Board of St. John’s Cemetery in Stratford. He received an undergraduate degree from the University of Bridgeport.

The lifelong Stratford resident and graduate of Stratford High School lives with his wife, MaryEllen, and their three children. He is a member of the Board of Directors of St. Joseph High School (Trumbull) and is a past president of the school’s Athletic Association. He also is a member of both St. Mark’s Church in Stratford and St. John’s Russian Orthodox Church in Bridgeport.

The Connecticut Funeral Directors Association (CFDA) is comprised of funeral directors at more than 220 funeral homes. The 2017 Officers and Executive Committee elections were held during the association’s 128th annual convention in December. Founded in 1889, the Wethersfield-based association is committed to the promotion and advocacy of high ethical standards in funeral service. This includes the development and presentation of ongoing professional training opportunities for practitioners and educational programs for association members and the public. For more information about the Connecticut Funeral Directors Association, call 860-721-0234 or 800-919-2332, or visit ctfda.org.