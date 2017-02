Bunnell High took an early lead and never let up when the Bulldogs defeated Joel Barlow, 82-48, in Redding on Wednesday.

Zhyaire Fernandes scored 22 points, Brett Bogdwicz 17, Max Edwards 15 and Josh Vasquez 10 for coach Pat Yerina.

Bunnell is 10-4.

Matt McGannon had 20 points for Barlow (6-8, 3-4 SWC).