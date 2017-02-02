Stratford Star

Hearing delayed on Ferry Boulevard apartment proposal

By Brad Durrell on February 2, 2017 in Lead News, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

The public hearing on a proposed 133-unit apartment building at 382 Ferry Blvd. will continue on Feb. 28.

The applicant for the project, filed under the Zoning Commission’s transit-oriented development regulations, asked for a continuance on the application, so it wasn’t discussed at the Jan. 31 meeting.

The developer, Rolling Thunder LLC, wants to construct three buildings on 2.5 acres near Willow Avenue. The site also is near Housatonic and Homestead avenues, and close to the Housatonic River.

The property is where the Zoning Commission previously approved a repair, office and warehouse facility for AAA Northeast, a decision that later was overturned in court after being appealed by neighbors.

The application is the third in Stratford that would fall under the Transit-Oriented Development Overlay Zone District. Two other TOD applications — by Christ Episcopal Church and The Salce Companies — have already been approved.

