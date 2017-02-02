LETTER: Just askin’

To the Editor:

Why are there no trash cans at Wilcoxson school? Is it that there is no need for them? That’s hard to understand, given the amount of litter I see there, and from there, it gets blown elsewhere. I want to believe that available trash cans will be used by some of the people most of the time.

Isn’t it time to re-stripe/re-paint road markings at the Dock/Stratford Crossing, to improve safety there? Can’t the railroad overpass there be spiffed-up a bit, so that it is not an eyesore? What about a banner there that reads “Stratford-Offering more from forest to shore”, as we have on Main St. near the train station?

Who is responsible for cleaning up truck roofs (and their assorted debris) that have been sheared off by the railroad overpass at East Main Street.

Why is there no striped pedestrian walkway at Beacon Steet and Allyndale Drive? It’s a two stones throw from Wilcoxson School. Is that outside a school zone?

How long will it take for the mess at the old Raybestos ballfield near the public works department to be cleaned up and remediated, if necessary? It’s truly a mess.

Has anyone measured and quantified the litter at and around the Dock and Stratford Crossing? It seems like there’s always more there than there should be. How much of the litter can be controlled or minimized, given that the area is subject to frequent winds that blow debris everywhere?

Why is it that more citizens don’t complain to their elected officials about problems that need to be addressed and corrected?