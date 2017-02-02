Stratford Star

LETTER: Just askin’

By Stratford Star on February 2, 2017 in Letters · 1 Comments

To the Editor:

Why are there no trash cans at Wilcoxson school?  Is it that there is no need for them? That’s hard to understand, given the amount of litter I see there, and from there, it gets blown elsewhere. I want to believe that available trash cans will be used by some of the people most of the time.

Isn’t it time to re-stripe/re-paint road markings at the Dock/Stratford Crossing, to improve safety there? Can’t the railroad overpass there be spiffed-up a bit, so that it is not an eyesore? What about a banner there that reads “Stratford-Offering more from forest to shore”, as we have on Main St. near the train station?  

Who is responsible for cleaning up truck roofs (and their assorted debris) that have been sheared off by the railroad overpass at East Main Street.

Why is there no striped pedestrian walkway at Beacon Steet and Allyndale Drive? It’s a two stones throw from Wilcoxson School.  Is that outside a school zone?  

How long will it take for the mess at the old Raybestos ballfield near the public works department to be cleaned up and remediated, if necessary? It’s truly a mess.

Has anyone measured and quantified the litter at and around the Dock and Stratford Crossing?  It seems like there’s always more there than there should be.  How much of the litter can be controlled or minimized, given that the area is subject to frequent winds that blow debris everywhere?

Why is it that more citizens don’t complain to their elected officials about problems that need to be addressed and corrected?

Greg Carleton

  • Joe Pedoto

    I imagine your question is rhetorical, but just in case is not…we pay the highest town taxes in the state of CT and we get NOTHING CLOSE to the highest level of service from our local politicians or government.

    Let’s endlessly debate a theater that’s now been closed longer than it was was open. Because, y’know, nothing better to do…

    Let’s use the ‘f’ word when discussing our low income neighborhoods.

    Let’s join the PZB and the Town Council to save our – squatter’s rights not withstanding – backyard we didn’t buy. Or pay taxes on.

    Let’s deny medical services to people we suspect – but have no proof of – being in the country illegally.

    [Funny, when Columbus did it and began the genocide of native people that allows us all to live in Fairfield County, we were OK with that.]

    Many of neighbors, some life long Stratford residents, label this the most dysfunctional and unproductive Town Council in the past 20 years. Please remember that when the Chairperson Beth Daponte wants your vote for Mayor in November!!

