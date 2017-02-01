Boy Scout troops in Stratford are hoping a section of Short Beach can be converted into space for a campground.

However, the new camping area proposal must still go through additional town procedures.

Town Council members meeting as the Ordinance Committee on Monday night heard from Scout leaders who would like a section of Short Beach to be made into a campground that could be used by the Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, and Sea Scouts.

Speakers said the proposed campground, which would be in the northern part of Short Beach Park, could give local scouting and youth groups a chance to learn and offer another in-town location for camping activities. The town already has camping areas for youth groups in Roosevelt Forest.

“It will be a valuable use for the space at Short Beach,” said Larry Haddad, a cubmaster with Cub Scout Pack 74 in Lordship. “Having it local and in our back yard would be a great thing. The beach setting is a great thing.”

Before anything happens, however, the request will have to go through a few more channels. Ordinance Committee Chairman Philip Young, who is also the 6th District councilman, said the request was mistakenly referred to the Ordinance Committee from the council. Young said the proposal never had a first reading before the council. The council’s Parks and Recreation Committee, chaired by 3rd District Councilman Wali Kadeem, will consider the request on Thursday.

The Town Council may hear the campground request at its Feb. 13 meeting.

Second District Councilman Scott Farrington-Posner supports the new campground, but noted his issue with a previous Boy Scouts policy that excluded transgender boys from scouting. Farrington-Posner, who is gay, said the campground cannot be a place that allows for discrimination.

“That’s what I’m concerned about, excluding people, especially when you have a town-owned property and you’re going to exclude groups of people that we know live amongst us, our neighbors,” said Farrington-Posner.

News broke during Monday’s meeting that the Boy Scouts of America had changed its policy and will allow transgender boys to join.

Farrington-Posner said he’s pleased the Boy Scouts have changed course, but wants assurances that local scouting groups will not push back against the new national policy.

“I think this is a good day for LGBT people, specifically transgender people, that the Boy Scouts of America has evolved and moved closer to being inclusive, to allow transgender people in the Boy Scouts,” he said.

During the meeting, Farrington-Posner said there should be a campground and the Scouts should be recognized for their work and efforts. However, he opposed naming the camping area “Scoutland.” He preferred the name “The Campground at Short Beach.”

“It should be something inclusive for the entire town,” he said.

Council members seemed supportive of the campground idea.

“I think everyone is positive about it,” Young said, noting that the announcement about transgender youth “makes it even easier.”

“There’s no reason for it to have the Scout name on it, per se,” Young said. “I think it should be used by different groups as long as they have responsible adults supervising it and also the insurance to cover them,” Young said. “Other youth groups should be able to use it, not just the Scouts.”