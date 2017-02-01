Stratford Star

LETTER: Still saying no to marijuana

By Stratford Star on February 1, 2017 in Letters · 1 Comments

To the Editor:

There simply is not even one social good that would come from legalizing it. In addition, Rep. Joe Gresko seemed to be asking for input on the issue from someone other than those using form letters, and I was happy to oblige.

Needless to say, my wanting to uphold existing law has been met with some opposition.

The two rationales for legalizing recreational marijuana can be characterized as “my body, my choice,” and “everybody else is doing it.”

The “my body, my choice,” a ultra-libertarian view essentially holds that no one can tell someone else what they can and can not put into their bodies. Taken to its extreme, legalized prostitution and smoking crack are acceptable, since who among us can deny another their “right” to do these things? Some may even argue laws that prevent children of making the choice to smoke or drink are wrong. Sane people recognize that the real argument is who gets to draw the line, and where does it get drawn. For me, it is where it already exists, at a state and federal prohibition on recreational marijuana.

The “everybody does it” rationale would have you believe there is widespread drug use among all professions, and there is nothing wrong with it. So let me ask: If a school bus driver, facing a long day driving a bunch of bratty kids on a class trip, smokes a joint, to “take the edge off,” is that a problem?

If a surgeon, facing a long operation, decides to “focus” by smoking dope, is that acceptable?

The truck driver, the airline pilot, the stock broker investing granny’s life savings, if they smoke a joint before showing up to work, does that make it OK?

Jerry Cunningham

  • RobbieFreeman

    There is a tremendous amount of social good that comes from the legalization of marijuana. Coloradan’s enjoy purchasing natural, safe, pesticide free marijuana from the dispensary. Illegal states support black market drug dealers who sometimes push hard drugs as well. Black market dealers also do not check I.D.’s. People all over the nation are dropping dead from synthetic fake pot or becoming brain damaged.
    Creating a structured legal marijuana policy simply takes the money out of the drug dealers hands and assures the consumer gets a true, tested product that is regulated.
    Keeping marijuana out of the hands of children, crippling the black market, creating tax revenues and keeping citizens safe.
    It would be socially irresponsible to not fully legalize marijuana.

