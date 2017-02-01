LETTER: Still saying no to marijuana

To the Editor:

There simply is not even one social good that would come from legalizing it. In addition, Rep. Joe Gresko seemed to be asking for input on the issue from someone other than those using form letters, and I was happy to oblige.

Needless to say, my wanting to uphold existing law has been met with some opposition.

The two rationales for legalizing recreational marijuana can be characterized as “my body, my choice,” and “everybody else is doing it.”

The “my body, my choice,” a ultra-libertarian view essentially holds that no one can tell someone else what they can and can not put into their bodies. Taken to its extreme, legalized prostitution and smoking crack are acceptable, since who among us can deny another their “right” to do these things? Some may even argue laws that prevent children of making the choice to smoke or drink are wrong. Sane people recognize that the real argument is who gets to draw the line, and where does it get drawn. For me, it is where it already exists, at a state and federal prohibition on recreational marijuana.

The “everybody does it” rationale would have you believe there is widespread drug use among all professions, and there is nothing wrong with it. So let me ask: If a school bus driver, facing a long day driving a bunch of bratty kids on a class trip, smokes a joint, to “take the edge off,” is that a problem?

If a surgeon, facing a long operation, decides to “focus” by smoking dope, is that acceptable?

The truck driver, the airline pilot, the stock broker investing granny’s life savings, if they smoke a joint before showing up to work, does that make it OK?