From petro to donuts at Paradise Green spot

The Zoning Commission has unanimously approved turning an old gas station at Paradise Green into a new Donut Crazy shop.

The existing 1,180-square-foot structure at 3500 Main Street will be refurbished, and an outdoor seating area created in front. The establishment will have 12 parking spaces and combined entrance-and-exit driveways on both Main Street and Brewster Street, eliminating one curb cut on Main Street. The property is in a CA retail district.

Donut Crazy owner Jason Wojnarowski, who lives in Stratford, plans to relocate the store from its current, nearby location at 3690 Main Street, next to Wilcoxson Avenue. “He’s outgrown his location,” attorney Robert Rosati, representing the applicant, told the Zoning Commission at its Jan. 31 meeting.

The current store has no designated off-street parking, Rosati pointed out. He said the new shop wouldn’t negatively impact traffic, and the owner is open to adding a stop sign if recommended by the police.

The building will have a stone-and-slate design to match the surrounding area, including garage-type doors with windows in the front. Landscaping will be added along Main Street and in the rear of the property, to provide screening for Brewster Street homes.

Operating hours will be the same as for the current location, from 4:30 a.m. to 8 or 9 p.m. seven days a week. There will be no drive-thru service.

Wojnarowski said he hopes to open the new location this summer. A petition signed by more than 100 neighbors supporting the proposal was submitted as part of the application.

Rosati said the new Donut Crazy will be “a showcase that will greatly enhance Paradise Green,” encouraging a family-friendly, pedestrian neighborhood and boosting property values. He said the proposal would turn a rundown gas station into “a gorgeous, state-of-the-art doughnut shop.”

Donut Crazy is known for its unique doughnut flavors, from French toast to peanut butter and jelly. Started by Jason with his mother Arlene, it also has shops in Bridgeport, New Haven and Shelton, with a fifth location opening soon at the Westport train station.

In the coming months, the business will open a commercial kitchen to produce its doughnuts on Browning Street in Stratford, employing 20 to 25 people.

Commission members asked about outdoor lighting in the vicinity during early morning hours and suggested adding a bicycle rack outside the building. “This is a perfect adaptive re-use,” commission member Dave Fuller said, calling it consistent with the town’s master plan and the Paradise Green area.

Hawley Lane zone change

The Zoning Commission unanimously approved turning a 3.8-acre residential property on Hawley Lane that borders the Big Y shopping center into a CF retail business zone.

The long, narrow-shaped parcel at 577 Hawley Lane has a single-family house on it and is just north of the Big Y entrance and a medical building. The part of the property located away from the road is wetlands, making it unlikely this section can be developed. The land is owned by Mary Lucy Sedlak.

The applicant, Par One Development, provided a potential plan for a diner on the site but isn’t sure exactly what kind of project might be pursued there in the future.

“This development is not necessarily going to be a restaurant,” attorney Barry Knott, representing the developer, told the commission. Some permitted uses in CF zones, which are restrictive commercial zones, include business offices and financial institutions.

Any specific development on the site will require wetlands and further zoning approval.

When seeking the zone change, Knott pointed out that there is a lot of commercial property in the surrounding area, including a hotel, shopping centers and medical buildings, with two condominium complexes acting as a buffer to most nearby homes.

Two sisters, who inherited a long, narrow-shaped residential-zoned property next to the Sedlak land that has no house on it, spoke in favor of the zone change. They said the neighborhood has changed through the years, recalling when Hawley Lane was a dirt road, and said commercial use now is appropriate for the location.

Another individual spoke against the zone change request due to the potential impact on the area.

The Planning Commission has stressed the need to protect the property’s wetlands, including keeping a tree buffer, and the importance of considering traffic issues with any development.

Fuller said the proposed change was “a logical extension of what zoning is there.” He emphasized protecting the wetlands, pointing to “a very unique eco-system in that part of town” and the importance of whatever project is pursued being “in harmony” with nearby development.

Boat showroom at Dock

A plan to build a 10,000-square-foot boat showroom at the Dock Shopping Center was approved unanimously.

The stand-alone, prefab building will be placed in the parking lot near the water, Devon bridge and the main driveway entrance to the 955 Ferry Blvd. complex with a Stop & Shop.

Knott, representing applicant UB Dockside, said this part of the lot now is underutilized. “Nobody uses it, nobody sees it,” he said, adding that the shopping center will still have more than 100 parking spaces than required with the showroom.

The existing Boardwalk Marina plans to use the two-story showroom building to display six or seven boats for sale. There also will be storage and, on the second floor, locker rooms to be rented by boaters. Locker access will be by key card on an around-the-clock basis, which also is the case now for the marina and related facilities.

The building will have roll-down doors, perhaps allowing boats to be placed partly outside, said marina owner Scott “Tuna” Mitchell. While he’d like to be able to fully display boats outside, he’ll do so only if permission is granted in the future, Mitchell said.

The structure’s design was revised to give it a more residential, nautical feel, including the use of clapboard and awnings. The building will be 30 feet at its highest point, which should be about the same height as the nearby road in that vicinity. The plan includes a rain garden to help with drainage.

The marina will continue to offer other services, such as repairs, through another location at the shopping center. It has 165 slips in the Housatonic River.

The Dock Shopping Center, owned by Urstadt Biddle Properties of Greenwich, is in both a CA retail business zone and Waterfront zone.

Many questions focused on potential signage, including the possibility of a roof sign. Knott noted that a building wall sign is allowed based on the regulations. Mitchell said he might want to highlight vendors with their logos on the awnings, but would seek approval first.

Resident Walter Rimkunas said he worried about the potential for a roof sign, and perhaps even a boat being put on top of the building. “I want a guarantee there will be no merchandise on that roof,” he said. “We don’t want a circus here. … This is a shopping mall.”

In response, commission Chairman Stephanie Philips said the applicant will comply with “all existing sign regulations.”

Commission members thought the showroom was a good fit for the location and would highlight the town’s waterfront. Prior approval was received from the Zoning Board of Appeals, Waterfront Harbor Commission and state Coastal Area Management program.