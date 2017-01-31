Stratford Star

Obituary: Elizabeth Vispone, 86, of Delray Beach, Fla., formerly of Stratford

By Stratford Star on January 31, 2017 in Obituaries

Elizabeth Vispone, 86, of Delray Beach, Fla., formerly of Stratford, accounting clerk at General Electric, worked at Tek Bearing Company and Stratford Systems, wife of Edward J. Vispone, died Jan. 21, at Hospice of Palm Beach County Delray Medical Center after a two-year battle with cancer.

Born on Aug. 11, 1930, in Bridgeport, to the late John S. and Sophia C. Wesolowski Piorek.

Besides her husband, survivors include three daughters, Diana Vispone of Boca Raton, Fla., Linda and Mark Pistey of Boynton Beach, Fla., and four grandchildren.

Also predeceased by brother, John E. Piorek and Ann M. Mingolello.

Burial: South Florida National Cemetery for Veterans in Lake Worth, Fla.

Memorial contributions: GoodDays at mygooddays.org/.

