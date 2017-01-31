Obituary: Michael A. Chemero Sr., 71, of Stratford

Michael A. Chemero Sr., 71, of Stratford, retired carpenter, died Jan. 29.

Born May 19, 1945, in Texas, son of the late Patrick and Peggy Ann (Mecklenberg) Chemero.

Survived by his companion, Celena Smith and her daughter, Katrina Lepley; his children, Jeanette, Tracy, Michael Jr., Jessica and Jason; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one brother, William Chemero and his wife, April of Sherman; one sister, Peggy Ann Kiley and her husband, Tom of Broken Arrow, Okla. and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Also predeceased by a brother, Patrick Chemero Jr. and a sister, Jeannette Chemero.

Services: Thursday, Feb. 2, 9:30 a.m., William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford and at 11:30 a.m. in Saint Gregory’s Church, 5 Tamanny Trail, Danbury. Burial will follow in Wooster Cemetery, Danbury. Calling hours: Wednesday, 4-7 p.m., funeral home.