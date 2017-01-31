Holy Name Society holds pierogy and potato pancake dinner

The Holy Name Society of the Holy Name of Jesus Church parish will sponsor a Pierogy and Potato Pancake Dinner on Friday, March 3, from 4:30-7 p.m., in the parish hall, 50 College Street, which is behind the church at 1950 Barnum Avenue, (Rt. 1), Stratford.

The dinner includes pierogies, potato pancakes, applesauce, dessert, and a beverage.

There is a free-will donation for eat in. Cooked take-out dinners are available for $6.

Advance orders for uncooked pierogies at $4 per dozen will be taken by calling Paul Scioletti at 203-377-2397. Uncooked pierogies may be picked-up on Friday, March 3, after 3 p.m.