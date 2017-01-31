Stratford Star

Holy Name Society holds pierogy and potato pancake dinner

By Stratford Star on January 31, 2017

The Holy Name Society of the Holy Name of Jesus Church parish will sponsor a Pierogy and Potato Pancake Dinner on Friday, March 3, from 4:30-7 p.m., in the parish hall, 50 College Street, which is behind the church at 1950 Barnum Avenue, (Rt. 1), Stratford.

The dinner includes pierogies, potato pancakes, applesauce, dessert, and a beverage.

There is a free-will donation for eat in. Cooked take-out dinners are available for $6.

Advance orders for uncooked pierogies at $4 per dozen will be taken by calling Paul Scioletti at 203-377-2397. Uncooked pierogies may be picked-up on Friday, March 3, after 3 p.m.

