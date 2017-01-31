Stratford Star

Obituary: Sidney W. Bailey, 98, of New Milford, formerly of Stratford and Trumbull

By HAN Network on January 31, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Sidney W. Bailey, 98, of New Milford, formerly of Stratford and Trumbull, owner of design engineering plant, Product Development Services, PDS, husband of the late Ellen B. Bailey, died Jan. 21, in New Milford Hospital, after a short illness.

Born in Stratford, on Sept. 29, 1918, to Harry and Hannah Griffin Bailey; first lieutenant, World War II.

Survived by son, Sidney W. Bailey Jr., daughter, Joyce B. (Lonnie) Yeomans of North Carolina, three grandsons, four great-grandsons, and a sister, Ada Bailey Birchall of Chatham, Mass.

Also predeceased by brother, Harold, sister, Ruth, daughter, Deborah Fridrich and two grandsons.

A private life celebration will be held by family at a later date.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Square One Theatre announces final productions of the season Next Post Obituary: Dorothy Wojna Evan, 85, of Trumbull, formerly of Stratford
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress