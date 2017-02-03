Stratford Star

Valentine’s Day events offered at Trumbull Nature and Arts Center

By Julie Miller on February 3, 2017 in Community, News, Schools · 0 Comments

The Trumbull Nature and Arts Center (TNAC), located at 7115 Main St., Rt. 25, is offering the following programs. Space is limited. Registration is required. Visit trumbullnatureandartscenter.org for more information and to register.

Valentine’s Day Faux Stained Glass Candle Holder — Saturday Feb. 11, 1-2:30 p.m. Ages 5-10 (parent drop off). Cost: $20/child. Children will create a handmade, glowing gift to give to someone special.

Valentine’s Day Cookie Decorating Event — Sunday, Feb. 12, 1:30-3 p.m. Max. 30 participants. Cost: Suggested $2 donation to the Student Leadership group of TNAC.

Related posts:

  1. Trumbull Nature and Arts Center programs offered
  2. Trumbull Nature and Arts Center and Trumbull Historical Society sponsor CT Trails Day activities Saturday
  3. Upcoming programs at the Trumbull Nature and Arts Center
  4. Learn about fireflies program and make s’mores

Tags:

Previous Post Substance abuse support group corrected locations Next Post Stratford police vehicle involved in Friday morning crash
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress