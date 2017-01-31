Square One Theatre announces final productions of the season

Square One Theatre Company announces the final productions of the season, Chapatti, by Christian O’Reilly and Becoming Dr. Ruth, by Mark St. Germain, at Stratford Academy, 719 Birdseye Street.

Performances of Chapatti run March 2-19, Thursdays, at 7 p.m., Fridays, at 8 p.m., Saturdays, at 4 and 8 p.m., and Sundays, at 2 p.m. The cast features Square One’s Lucy Babbitt and Al Kulcsar, directed by Tom Holehan.

Becoming Dr. Ruth runs May 4-21, Thursdays, 7 p.m., Fridays, 8 p.m., Saturdays, 4 and 8 p.m., and Sundays, 2 p.m. The cast includes Square One’s Alice McMahon as Dr. Ruth, directed by Tom Holehan.

For tickets, at $20 adults, $19 seniors and students, visit squareonetheatre.com, call 203-375-8778, or visit the box office 60 minutes prior to performance.