Stratford Star

Square One Theatre announces final productions of the season

By Stratford Star on January 31, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News · 0 Comments

Square One Theatre Company announces the final productions of the season, Chapatti, by Christian O’Reilly and Becoming Dr. Ruth, by Mark St. Germain, at Stratford Academy, 719 Birdseye Street.

Performances of Chapatti run March 2-19, Thursdays, at 7 p.m., Fridays, at 8 p.m., Saturdays, at 4 and 8 p.m., and Sundays, at 2 p.m. The cast features Square One’s Lucy Babbitt and Al Kulcsar, directed by Tom Holehan.

Becoming Dr. Ruth runs May 4-21, Thursdays, 7 p.m., Fridays, 8 p.m., Saturdays, 4 and 8 p.m., and Sundays, 2 p.m. The cast includes Square One’s Alice McMahon as Dr. Ruth, directed by Tom Holehan.

For tickets, at $20 adults, $19 seniors and students, visit squareonetheatre.com, call 203-375-8778, or visit the box office 60 minutes prior to performance.

Related posts:

  1. The Outgoing Tide continues Square One Theatre’s 26th anniversary season
  2. Square One Theatre Company announces 27th anniversary season
  3. Square One’s production of Now or Later kicks off Nov. 3
  4. Stephanie Philips attends Square One Theatre’s Now or Later

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Stratford schools dismissing early Tuesday due to snow Next Post Obituary: Sidney W. Bailey, 98, of New Milford, formerly of Stratford and Trumbull
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress