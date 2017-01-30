The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is requesting $2 million in bonded funds to help pay for the state’s share of the Raymark remediation project.

DEEP’s request for funds are on the agenda for the State Bond Commission, which meets at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Hartford.

The $2 million represents about a quarter of the state’s share of the remediation plan chosen by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The plan covers four Operable Units, or OUs, around Stratford that contain Raymark Waste. The EPA’s project is expected to cost about $81 million, according to recent estimates.

Patrick Bowe, director of DEEP’s remediation division, said the state will have to pay about 10% of remediation work on private properties and about 50% of the cost on public sites.

The first phase of the project is expected to include the installation of vapor intrusion elimination systems in homes and the design for the barrier that will surround the Raymark ball field off Barnum Avenue and Longbrook Avenue. EPA officials met with neighbors of the ball field site, known as OU4, to ask what kind of border they wanted around the ball field while waste from other sites is brought there to be capped.

Bowe said DEEP is only asking for a portion of the money it will need because getting all the money now would mean the state would have to pay additional interest on funds.

“We’re only asking for what we think we’ll need over the next 12 months,” said Ron Curran, an environmental analyst with DEEP and the state’s manager for the Raymark project.

“The goal basically is to make sure before they [EPA] start work in the spring that they have enough to do what they have to do in that construction season,” Bowe said. “They will start things and complete things in compartmentalized sequences. If they get $20 million in the first year, we’ll pay the entire $2 million.”

Bowe said DEEP is “reasonably optimistic” that the Bond Commission will approve the funding request on Wednesday as Gov. Dannel Malloy sets the commission’s agenda. “Usually everything he puts on will pass.”

Stratford’s local lawmakers were happy with the funding request being included on the Bond Commission agenda.

“Our collective effort to reverse the contamination caused by the Raymark facility in Stratford has been a lengthy and challenging one,” said Rep. Laura Hoydick, R-120, in a statement issued Monday. “I am pleased to be working with Mayor John Harkins and Stratford legislators, the Governor and the Environmental Protection Agency as a team dedicated to making this happen.”

Rep. Joe Gresko, D-121, said Stratford can look at the success of the first phase of the Raymark remediation as “an example.

“Based on that experience, we know there will be challenges and inconveniences, but when we look at the long game; this is the right thing to do for property owners, for our groundwater and for our overall environmental health,” he said.

Rep. Ben McGorty, R-122, said the approval of the funds “will mark a significant point in finally remediating these pollutants. I am pleased to join with Mayor Harkins and my fellow Stratford legislators in applauding this authorization, and appreciate the work of the Governor and Bond Commission in making it a reality.”