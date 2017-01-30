Albert Ilie of Stratford won the USTA New England Winter Singles Sectional Championship in the Boys’ 14s age division at Lyme Shores Racquet Club in East Lyme on Sunday.

New England juniors closed out their Januaries with the L3 Winter Singles Sectionals from Jan. 28-29 at eight sites across New England.

The tournaments were the second L3 New England events of the year, as players opened the year with Doubles Sectionals from Jan. 14-15.

The final two L3 New England events of the year will be Summer Sectionals, which will take place in April (doubles) and June (singles).

Boys’ 14s Singles

Final- (2) Albert Ilie defeated (1) Sam Feldman 4-6; 6-3; 6-3

Third place- Kyle McCandless defeated Aidan Reilly 2-6; 6-4; 7-5

Semifinal- (2) Albert Ilie defeated Aidan Reilly 6-4; 6-1

Semifinal- (1) Sam Feldman defeated Kyle McCandless 6-2; 6-3