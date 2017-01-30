Obituary: Mark Washburn Kunkel, 71, of Shelton

Mark Washburn Kunkel, 71, of Shelton, formerly of Trumbull, husband of Maureen Herlihy Kunkel, died Jan. 26.

Born in Bridgeport to John and Grace Washburn Kunkel; U.S. Navy veteran, Vietnam War.

Besides his wife, he is survived by three sons, Michael and his wife, Tricia of Stratford, Matthew and his wife, Leah of Trumbull, and Dan of Trumbull, four grandchildren, brothers, John of Westport, Joel and his wife, Susan of Trumbull, Peter and his wife, Carleen of Trumbull and Gerard and his wife, Eileen of Long Island and a sister, GraceMary Kunkel of Boston, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by a sister, Martha Kunkel.

Services: Thursday, Feb. 2, 11 a.m., St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull. Calling hours: Wednesday, 4-7 p.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Memorial contributions: Make-A-Wish Foundation, 126 Monroe Turnpike, Trumbull, CT 06611.