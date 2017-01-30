Stratford Star

Fireplace ashes cause early morning fire

By Melvin Mason on January 30, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

This Parkland Drive home caught fire early Monday morning after fireplace ashes placed outside in a plastic bag caught fire. — Contributed photo

A Parkland Drive home caught fire early Monday morning due to hot ashes from a fireplace that were placed outside the home.

Firefighters responded just after 1 a.m. Monday to a house on fire at 25 Parkland Drive. Fire Marshal Brian Lampart said the fire had extended up from garbage bins left next to the garage, creating a large amount of damage to the side of the home. Lampart said hot ashes from the fireplace were placed in plastic bags and then put outside.

Four engine companies and a truck company were able to bring the fire under control in about 15 minutes. There were no injuries, Lampart said.

With assistance from the Town Building Official, the Fire Marshal’s office was able to isolate the damaged area from the living space, allowing the home’s residents to stay.  

 

