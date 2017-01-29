The Bunnell High wrestling team had six place winners at the Doc Meyers Invitational in Rocky Hill on Saturday.

“This was a very successful tournament for us, and it was a great way to build momentum for SWCs and states coming up in a few weeks,” said coach Sean Sloat, whose Bulldogs posted a score of 98 points to place fifth overall.

Jack Barnhart-Sullivan (160 pounds), Jason Milfort (195 pounds) and Danny Nguyen (220 pounds) lost in their respective finals.

Mike Amarando (120 pounds), Sean Abner (138 pounds) and Giancarlo Barbalinardo (152 pounds) each lost in the semifinal round, before wrestling back to place third with wins in the consolation finals.