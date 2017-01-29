Brett Bogdwicz and Max Edwards scored 26 points each, and Zhyaire Fernandes tallied 25 markers, when the Bunnell High boys basketball team defeated Brookfield High, 99-75, in an SWC road game on Friday.
Bogdwicz knocked down four 3-pointers, with three assists and three steals for coach Pat Yerina’s Bulldogs (9-4).
Josh Vasquez had 13 points.
Edwards had 10 baskets, 15 rebounds and five assists.
Fernandes (three 3-pointers) added five rebounds and four steals.
Brookfield (7-4) was paced by Austin DaSilva (20 points).