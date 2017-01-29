Stratford Star

Boys basketball: Bunnell Bulldogs flirt with 100 points

By Stratford Star on January 29, 2017

Brett Bogdwicz and Max Edwards scored 26 points each, and Zhyaire Fernandes tallied 25 markers, when the Bunnell High boys basketball team defeated Brookfield High, 99-75, in an SWC road game on Friday.

Bogdwicz knocked down four 3-pointers, with three assists and three steals for coach Pat Yerina’s Bulldogs (9-4).

Josh Vasquez had 13 points.

Edwards had 10 baskets, 15 rebounds and five assists.

Fernandes (three 3-pointers) added five rebounds and four steals.

Brookfield (7-4) was paced by Austin DaSilva (20 points).

