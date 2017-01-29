Brett Bogdwicz and Max Edwards scored 26 points each, and Zhyaire Fernandes tallied 25 markers, when the Bunnell High boys basketball team defeated Brookfield High, 99-75, in an SWC road game on Friday.

Bogdwicz knocked down four 3-pointers, with three assists and three steals for coach Pat Yerina’s Bulldogs (9-4).

Josh Vasquez had 13 points.

Edwards had 10 baskets, 15 rebounds and five assists.

Fernandes (three 3-pointers) added five rebounds and four steals.

Brookfield (7-4) was paced by Austin DaSilva (20 points).