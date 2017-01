Immaculate-Danbury rode a dominating second-quarter run to post a 57-28 SWC girls basketball victory over Stratford High on Friday.

The Red Devils stayed with the Mustangs (35-27) in the other three periods of play.

Megan Schlichtig led a balanced attack with 11 points for the Mustangs (7-8 overall, 3-4 SWC).

Julia Toresso had 10 points, Tania McBroom six, Rebecca McMahon six, Cora Martonak three and Kernya Upchurch two for Stratford (0-11).