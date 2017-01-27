The Bunnell-Stratford co-op boys swimming and diving team lost to Jonathan Law, 84-47, on Friday.
Scott Detuzzi (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke) was a double winner for the locals.
200 medley relay – Law – 2:08.91
Gwirtz, Frenzel, Mercaldo, Carr
200 free – Law – 2:05.21
Kevin Keramis
200 IM – Law – 2:25.67
Jake Gwirtz
50 free – B/S- 28.80
Dan Duque
100 fly – Law –
Molly Mercaldo
100 free – B/S – 57.68
Scott Detuzzi
500 free – Law – 5:58.57
Kevin Keramis
200 free relay – Law – 1:57.21
- Ancheta, Shugrue, Myers, Keramis
100 back – B/S – 1:06.59
Scott Detuzzi
100 breaststroke – B/S – 1:12.62
Andres Vanegas
400 free relay – B/S – 3:59.56
Vanegas, J. Robles, C. Robles, Detuzzi