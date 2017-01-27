Stratford Star

Boys swim: Bunnell-Stratford led by Scott Detuzzi

By Stratford Star on January 27, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Bunnell-Stratford co-op boys swimming and diving team lost to Jonathan Law, 84-47, on Friday.

Scott Detuzzi (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke) was a double winner for the locals.

200 medley relay – Law – 2:08.91

Gwirtz, Frenzel, Mercaldo, Carr

200 free – Law – 2:05.21

Kevin Keramis

200 IM – Law – 2:25.67

Jake Gwirtz

50 free – B/S- 28.80

Dan Duque

100 fly – Law –

Molly Mercaldo

100 free – B/S – 57.68

Scott Detuzzi

500 free – Law – 5:58.57

Kevin Keramis

200 free relay – Law – 1:57.21

  1. Ancheta, Shugrue, Myers, Keramis

100 back – B/S – 1:06.59

Scott Detuzzi

100 breaststroke – B/S – 1:12.62

Andres Vanegas

400 free relay – B/S – 3:59.56

Vanegas, J. Robles, C. Robles, Detuzzi

Related posts:

  1. Boys swim: Numbers don’t tell the complete story
  2. Boys swim: Co-op boasts four double winners
  3. Boys swim: Relay teams win pair of firsts
  4. Football: Wojenski, Bogdwicz among state’s best

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Fairfield County’s Community Foundation announces grants to benefit area nonprofits
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress