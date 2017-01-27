Stratford starts Green Energy Task Force

A new Green Energy Task Force is being formed by the town to help find savings and efficiencies for residents.

Mayor John Harkins announced the formation of the task force on Friday. Rep. Laura Hoydick, R-120, will chair the group. Also among the members are Rep. Joe Gresko, D-121, and residents Patrick McDonnell, Gregg Dancho and Bill O’Brien.

Harkins said the key goals of the task force include reducing overall energy costs, increasing recycling collection and revenues and conservation of energy and natural assets.

“The energy industry is in a transformative state at this juncture in time. It is incumbent upon us to develop a plan to ensure our community captures the benefits that may come about with these changes, well into the future,” Harkins said in a statement. “We are fortunate to have such qualified individuals in our community step up to the plate and serve on this panel.”

It was unclear when the task force would hold its first meeting.

