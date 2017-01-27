Kindergarten registration kicks off Feb. 23

The Stratford Public Schools has set the dates for registration of kindergarten students for the 2017-2018 school year. Centralized registration will take place by appointment at Honeyspot House, 55 Fotch Street from Feb. 23 through March 14. Children who will be five (5) years of age on or before Jan. 1, 2018 are eligible to begin kindergarten this August.

The Stratford Public Schools offer a full-day kindergarten program in every elementary school including Stratford Academy, the district magnet school. A half-day kindergarten program is no longer offered.

Enrollment for the full-day kindergarten classes at Stratford Academy is limited. The Stratford Public Schools will utilize a lottery to fill the full-day kindergarten classes at Stratford Academy. Siblings of current kindergarten through grade five Stratford Academy students will receive preference. The lottery will be held on April 5 at Stratford Academy —Victoria Soto School, 699 Birdseye Street at 7 p.m. Registration must be completed by March 14 in order to be included in the lottery.

Students may be assigned to a full-day kindergarten program outside their attendance zone (neighborhood) school because there are a limited number of kindergarten classrooms in some schools. These children potentially may return to their designated attendance zone (neighborhood) school in a future grade.

Parents should call 203-386-3149 for a registration appointment and information about kindergarten registration. Additional information about the registration process and programs is available at stratfordk12.org. Parents need to provide their child’s birth certificate, the health assessment record from the physician, and two documents to prove legal residency. Only completed applications will be accepted.