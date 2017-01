The Stratford High boys basketball team defeated New Milford, 51-47, in SWC road action on Thursday.

Coach Tim Swaller’s Red Devils outscored the Green Wave, 17-13, in the final quarter to emerge with the win.

Nate Shields scored 17 points, Prince Carter 12 and T.J. Green eight. John Bike made two 3-pointers.

Matt Brevard hit five 3-pointers and finished with 20 points for New Milford.