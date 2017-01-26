Stratford Sister Cities Chorus holds concert Jan. 29

Stratford Sister Cities Chorus President, Laurie Raccuia, met with Ellen Ashkins, director of resident programming at the Jewish Home for Senior Services, to plan the Jan. 29, 2 p.m. chorus performance at the residential facility, 4200 Park Avenue, Bridgeport.

The chorus, celebrating its 25th anniversary, has long been involved with community outreach, performing at nursing homes and community events since its founding in 1991. The chorus’ first community concert was held in the spring of 1992 at Wooster Middle School prior to traveling to Stratford-upon-Avon as the choral ambassadors. Since then, the chorus has hosted and been hosted in the five other international Stratfords which make up the Stratfords of the World.

Most recently, in April 2016, the chorus participated in the 400th recognition of the death of William Shakespeare and the Reunion of the Stratfords of the World, in the UK Sister City, bringing together Stratfordians from three continents.

The chorus will perform at the Stratford Library on Sunday, March 12, at 3 p.m. An event previewing the 2018 Reunion of the Stratfords of the World in Stratford, Victoria, Australia is scheduled for Sunday, March 19, at 3 p.m., also at the library. The community is invited without charge to both Sister Cities events. The chorus practices on Mondays during the academic year at Stratford High School at 6 p.m. under the direction of Jeffrey Leinen. New members are welcome. Information is available at 203-382-3251.