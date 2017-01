Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court St. Cecelia #735 will hold their monthly meeting Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6:15 p.m., at Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street, Stratford.

Members are asked to bring an item for a Chinese Auction to be conducted, and a nonperishable food item for the Sterling House Food Pantry.

New members are welcome.

For more information, call Regent Lorraine Faiella at 203-377-3295.