Sterling House offers programs for youth and adults

Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street, sterlighousecc.org, 203-378-2606

Youth art

Five-week class for children ages 6-10 runs Saturdays, 9:15-10:30 a.m. for beginners; 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. for advanced; and for teens ages 13-19, 12:45-2:45 p.m., beginning Jan. 28, $55.

Taste of Italy children’s cooking

Taste of Italy children’s cooking classes with Peppe for children ages 7 and up runs Saturdays, Feb. 11, 18 and 25, 11-noon, $80; all ingredients and material included.

Karate

For youth and adults beginners through advanced level Wednesdays, 7:30-9 p.m., began Jan. 4; Saturdays, 10-11:30 a.m., began Jan. 7. Fee based on coupon book system: $30, $60, $80 or $120.

Ninja kids karate

For children ages 3-10 Saturdays, 9-10 a.m., began Jan. 7. Fee based on coupon book system: $30, $60, $80 or $120.

Youth in the community

Referral program for youth ages 13 and up looking for volunteer opportunities. Must register with Pam Robertson 203-378-2606, ext. 113 or [email protected]

Adult yoga

Instructor Laurie Trupp leads 10-week class Mondays, 6-7:10 p.m.; started Jan. 9. Fee: $110 or $12 drop-in fee.

Pasta-palooza

Adults learn the basics of making homemade pasta in a variety of shapes Saturday, March 11, 1-3 p.m., $40. All ingredients included. BYOB.

Adult art

Five-week class runs Wednesdays, 6:45-8 p.m., started Jan. 11, limited enrollment. Instructor: Margarita David, $55.

Adult karate

Wednesdays, 7:30-9 p.m.; Saturdays, 10-11:30 a.m.; started Jan. 4. Fee based on coupon book system: $30, $60, $80 or $120.

Scrapbooking

Saturdays, 4-midnight, Feb. 18, Mar. 18, Apr. 22, May 13, June 17, July 15, Aug. 12, Sept. 16, Oct. 14, Nov. 11, and Dec. 2. Call Donna Kelly 203-378-2606, ext. 102 or email [email protected]. Fee $25. July and Aug crop will have a full day option 10-midnight for $40.

Book group

Books Worth Discussing book group meets the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. Members take turns picking the read. Facilitator is Roberta Shea.

Youth and adult piano lessons

Private lessons with Tony. Call 203-378-2606 for information.

Spring basic instructional soccer

Six-week program for boys and girls ages 4-5 runs Mondays, 5:30-6:30, begins May 1; or Saturday mornings, beginning April 29. Players receive ball and t-shirt. Fee $75.

Spring soccer league

League for boys and girls ages 5-18; registration started Jan. 3. Play April 29-June 17, $90.

Spring lacrosse teams

Sterling House offers lacrosse for boys and girls in grades 1-8. Registration is underway, play begins in spring. Fee: $150 grades 1-2; $200 grades 3-8. US Lacrosse membership required. Online registration only.

Learn to play lacrosse

Seven-week program for boys and girls ages 5-8 begins in April, $55. Online registration only.

Adult flag football

Spring season for ages 18 and up begins in March. Sterling House membership required. Email Bill O’Brien at [email protected]

Summer swim lessons

Lessons for children ages 3-10 runs weekday evenings and Saturdays, twice a week for four weeks, $60.

Child Development Center

Preschool for 3-5 year-olds. Morning, full, or extended day options. Open registration begins Feb. 1 for Sept. 2017 classes. NAEYC accredited.

After school program

The Sterling House After School Program runs five days/week from 3-5:30 for children in grades K-3 only. Registration is ongoing. Limited spots available. Bussing available from Stratford schools.

Summer day camp

Grades preschool-8. A one-time registration date for a reduced camp rate is on Saturday, March 4. Camp will run in two-week sessions from June 26 through Aug. 18.

Counselor-in training

Students in grades 9-12 learn leadership development, how to work with young children, career exploration and communication skills development while volunteering at Sterling House Day Camp. Contact Pam Robertson for more information [email protected] or visit the Sterling House website.

A Sterling House membership is required for all participants. $15/year for youth and adults, $10/year for seniors, $30/year for family. All class fees payable in advance and non-refundable after the first class. Class size is limited. $10 administrative fee charged for any refund requests. Sterling House reserves the right to cancel any class due to insufficient enrollment, in which case refunds will be made. Sterling House membership fee is non-refundable.